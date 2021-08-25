Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 213.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 617,539 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 213,107,464 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (38,054,839), India (32,474,773), Brazil (20,614,866), France (6,734,077), Russia (6,690,633), Turkey (6,253,681), Great Britain (6,586,181), Italy (4,494,857), Spain (4,804,424), Germany (3,889,364), Argentina (5,148,085), Iran (4,756,394) and Columbia (4,894,702).

At least 4,450,605 people died from the virus, including 630,674 people — in the USA, 575,742— in Brazil, 253,526— in Mexico, 435,110— in India, 132,174— in the UK, 128,855— in Italy and 174,542 — in Russia.

At least 174,576 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 816,721 cases — in Kazakhstan, 150,683— in Uzbekistan, 16,514 — in Tajikistan.