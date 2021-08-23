10:37
USD 84.64
EUR 98.82
RUB 1.14
English

Sadyr Japarov to present state awards to Olympic medalists today

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will take part in the solemn ceremony of presenting state awards to the winners and participants of the 32nd Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Presidential press service reported.

Kyrgyzstanis won three medals at the Games: bronze — Meerim Zhumanazarova, silver — Akzhol Makhmudov and Aisuluu Tynybekova.

The Kyrgyzstanis have been waiting for these awards for many years. It should be noted that Kanat Begaliev brought silver to Kyrgyzstan 13 years ago, at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

The awarding ceremony will be broadcast live by OTRK, republican and regional TV channels, on social media. The broadcasting starts at 9.55.

Recall, according to the Cabinet of Ministers, a prize fund was previously established for the athletes of the national team: for a gold medal — 10 million soms, silver — 7 million, bronze — 5 million.

The head coach will be paid a bonus in the amount of 30 percent of the athlete’s monetary remuneration; senior and personal coach — 25 percent; the first coach — 10 percent; medical personnel — in the amount of 10 percent of the total prize fund of champions and prize-winners of the Olympic Games.
link: https://24.kg/english/204752/
views: 98
Print
Related
Wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov puts up his singlet for auction
Awards ceremony for Olympic medalists to take place on August 23
Kimonos for countries - participants of the Olympic Games created
Swimmer Denis Petrashov takes 18th place in overall standings at Olympics
Kyrgyzstani Vladimir Zoloev loses first bout at Tokyo Olympics
Kyrgyzstanis criticized for marching without masks at Olympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Olympics: Kanykei Kubanychbekova takes 48th place in shooting
Protests in Tokyo: Hundreds of people oppose the Olympics
Kanykei Kubanychbekova to carry flag of Kyrgyzstan at Olympics opening ceremony
Olympics 2020: Who goes to Tokyo from Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
23 August, Monday
10:07
Sadyr Japarov to take part in CSTO session on Afghanistan Sadyr Japarov to take part in CSTO session on Afghanist...
10:02
IMF allocates $ 650 billion in aid to fight post-coronavirus crisis
09:50
Sadyr Japarov to present state awards to Olympic medalists today
09:44
Head of Russia criticizes placing Afghan refugees in Central Asia
09:31
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Junior Wrestling Championship
21 August, Saturday
18:23
Sadyr Japarov visits garment factory in Dzheti-Oguz district
18:08
Almost 250 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking for two months
17:48
You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment
14:01
Two adults and child killed in traffic accident in Ivanovka village