Sadyr Japarov to present state awards to Olympic medalists today

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will take part in the solemn ceremony of presenting state awards to the winners and participants of the 32nd Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Presidential press service reported.

Kyrgyzstanis won three medals at the Games: bronze — Meerim Zhumanazarova, silver — Akzhol Makhmudov and Aisuluu Tynybekova.

The Kyrgyzstanis have been waiting for these awards for many years. It should be noted that Kanat Begaliev brought silver to Kyrgyzstan 13 years ago, at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

The awarding ceremony will be broadcast live by OTRK, republican and regional TV channels, on social media. The broadcasting starts at 9.55.

Recall, according to the Cabinet of Ministers, a prize fund was previously established for the athletes of the national team: for a gold medal — 10 million soms, silver — 7 million, bronze — 5 million.

The head coach will be paid a bonus in the amount of 30 percent of the athlete’s monetary remuneration; senior and personal coach — 25 percent; the first coach — 10 percent; medical personnel — in the amount of 10 percent of the total prize fund of champions and prize-winners of the Olympic Games.