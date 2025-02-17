11:27
Kyrgyzstanis won 835 medals at international competitions in 2024

Kyrgyzstanis won 835 medals at international competitions in 2024. The information was announced at the board meeting of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy following the results of the last sports season.

The medals were won by the country’s national teams participating in various competitions. At least 283 out of 835 medals were gold, 223 — silver and 329 — bronze.

Athletes were awarded 397 sports titles, including 281 masters of sports of Kyrgyzstan and 54 masters of sports of international class.
