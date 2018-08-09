Ineffective state enterprises to be given to business in trust management

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a working meeting on the formation of the list of state objects transferred in trust management and the projects within the framework of public-private partnership. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev insists on changing the principles of state property management.

We must achieve that the property owned by the state work in the interests of the people and bring profit. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«Only a few dozen companies are operating profitably and are showing good results now. Ineffective state-owned enterprises must be liquidated or transferred to business representatives in trust management, who will be able to improve the results of their work,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The Prime Minister explained that a decision was made to form investment lots for investors. This decision will reduce bureaucratic and corruption manifestations for business. The formation of lots will attract investors, including from 20 cities, selected as points of growth in the framework of the program for the development of regions.

Investors will be offered 87 facilities for creation of joint ventures. They will be presented at an investment forum in September.