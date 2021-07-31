People evacuated due to rising level of water in Karakol river

Owners of 27 houses were evacuated due to rising water level in Karakol river and threat of flooding of nearby houses. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, gardens and trees growing along the river have been uprooted. One bridge is in disrepair. The park located in Karakol is flooded.

«Work is underway to identify dangerous sections of Karakol river. The engineering equipment of the city’s Civil Protection Service is being prepared for operation,» the statement says.

Heavy rains caused mudflows in Issyk-Kul region, in Balykchi city, on Kesken-Bel pass, in Kara-Talaa and Ottuk villages, Ton district yesterday. Several roads were temporarily closed.