At least 40 drunk drivers fined in Bishkek for two days

At least 40 drunk drivers were fined 700,000 soms during a two-day raid in Bishkek. The Department of the Patrol Police Service reported.

Fatal traffic accidents have become more frequent in the city. Many victims of the traffic accidents received various injuries. The reason — violations of traffic rules by drivers.

Some 1,639 traffic rules violations were detected for 2 days, including:

  • Drunk drivers — 40;
  • Tinted front and side windows of the car — 15;
  • Driving a car without a driver’s license — 25;
  • Other traffic violations — 1,559.

At least 105 vehicles were put on the impoundment lot. The patrol police call on all drivers to strictly observe the traffic rules.
