Civil servants have restored the flag of Kyrgyzstan, made of stones, in Boom gorge. A public figure Assol Moldokmatova told 24.kg news agency.

She noted that the clean-up was held on the initiative of the head of Issyk-Kul region, Mirbek Kozhoev.

«This year the flag was disassembled and was unsightly. Kozhoev urged workers of the regional and district administrations, as well as the local village administration, to participate in the clean-up. Some 400 people responded,» she said.

The stones were collected, painted and laid out.