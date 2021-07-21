18:41
USD 84.78
EUR 100.19
RUB 1.14
English

Borrowers of banks hold rally in Bishkek

Borrowers of banks held rally on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. Participants of the rally demanded to equate the interest rates in Kyrgyzstan to international standards.

«Our banks have the highest interest rate in Central Asia. It reaches 40 percent, while the interest rate does not exceed 25 percent in foreign countries. Many of our fellow citizens took loans, and they can not return them because of the large interest rate, therefore they go abroad, lose their homes and other property. We, the victims of loans, ask to lower interest on loans,» one of the participants of the rally, Mirlan Orozbaev, told 24.kg news agency.
link: https://24.kg/english/201712/
views: 71
Print
Related
Rally with demand to return kidnapped Orhan Inandi held in Bishkek
Rallies with demand to return Orhan Inandi to be held in Bishkek
74-year-old pensioner holds rally near Government House in Bishkek
People with transplanted organs hold rally near Health Ministry in Bishkek
No censorship! Protest against bill of Gulshat Asylbaeva starts in Bishkek
Participants of October events demand to grant them special status
Supporters of Orhan Inandi continue rallies near Government House in Bishkek
Kumtor case: Supporters of Asylbek Jeenbekov hold rally in Bishkek
Osh market sellers hold rally near City Court in Bishkek
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov's supporters hold rally near SCNS building
Popular
Meeting of topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan takes place in Bishkek Meeting of topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan takes place in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan ready to receive ethnic Kyrgyz fled from Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan ready to receive ethnic Kyrgyz fled from Afghanistan
Eight colleges in Kyrgyzstan to become accessible to students with disabilities Eight colleges in Kyrgyzstan to become accessible to students with disabilities
20,232 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,637 - in serious condition 20,232 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,637 - in serious condition
21 July, Wednesday
18:18
Borrowers of banks hold rally in Bishkek Borrowers of banks hold rally in Bishkek
18:02
Concert held at Kumtor mine on Metallurgist Day
17:47
Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan
17:23
Fuel prices could grow by 6-10 percent during the month in Kyrgyzstan
16:46
12 students successfully complete studies at IT Academy with support of Kumtor