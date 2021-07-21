Borrowers of banks hold rally in Bishkek

Borrowers of banks held rally on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. Participants of the rally demanded to equate the interest rates in Kyrgyzstan to international standards.

«Our banks have the highest interest rate in Central Asia. It reaches 40 percent, while the interest rate does not exceed 25 percent in foreign countries. Many of our fellow citizens took loans, and they can not return them because of the large interest rate, therefore they go abroad, lose their homes and other property. We, the victims of loans, ask to lower interest on loans,» one of the participants of the rally, Mirlan Orozbaev, told 24.kg news agency.