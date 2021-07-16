13:09
Tragedy in Aksy: Families of victims receive financial assistance from state

Elimination of the consequences of an emergency situation caused by mudflows in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan is under the personal control of the President Sadyr Japarov. The families of the victims and the injured will receive the necessary assistance. The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Aibek Dzhunushaliev stated at a meeting with residents of Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

On behalf of the President, the official handed over one million soms to the family, where six people were killed, and 100,000 soms — to each of two families of the victims.

The family, where six people were killed, was allocated 300,000 soms and two families of the victims — 50,000 soms each of from the reserve fund of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers expressed his words of support and condolences to the families of the victims and noted that the search for the missing five-year-old boy in Zhany-Zhol village continues.

Mudflow swept away eight people on July 13 in Ak-Zhol rural area of Aksy district in Jalal-Abad region. Six of them are members of the same family.
