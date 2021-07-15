18:42
Turkish company plans to build monorail in Bishkek

Turkish company Sky Ray Ve Oto Yedek Parça Ekipmanlari Üretim Sanayi A.Ş. is studying the issue of building a monorail transport system in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Investment of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, a Memorandum of Cooperation between the company and the Ministry of Investments was signed during the official visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Turkey.

«On July 12-14, the Chairman of the Board of the Turkish company, Necmettin Gencyilmaz, and the technologist of the company, Yilgay Yilmaz, visited Bishkek to study its transport system. Employees of the Ministry of Investment, together with the Bishkek City Hall, carried out field work with representatives of turkey to familiarize themselves with potential sites for the construction of the monorail transport system,» the ministry said.

Plans to build a monorail transport system in Bishkek were discussed at the end of last year, when the City Hall presented the project. The townspeople were skeptical about the idea, but the acting mayor of Bishkek at that time, Balbak Tulobaev, criticized them, noting that it was realizable project.
