Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Kurman Ait on June 6

Kurman Ait will be celebrated on June 6. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

This holiday falls on a Friday, which means that the people in the country will have a long weekend.

Kurman Ait is celebrated 70 days after Orozo Ait.

Kurman Ait is one of the sacred Muslim holidays that brings people together and allows them to feel as a single whole. It symbolizes loyalty to duty, wisdom, tolerance, and the readiness to sacrifice oneself for high ideals. On this day, Muslims are obliged to perform the ritual of animal sacrifice.