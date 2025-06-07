President Sadyr Japarov takes part in festive Ait prayer in Cholpon-Ata

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the Ait prayer on the occasion of the sacred holiday Kurman Ait in the central mosque of Cholpon-Ata city in Issyk-Kul region.

He performed the festive prayer together with the parishioners of the mosque.

Kurman Ait is one of the sacred holidays in Islam that brings people together and allows them to feel united. It symbolizes devotion to duty, wisdom, tolerance, and a readiness for self-sacrifice in the name of noble ideals. On this day, Muslims are required to carry out the ritual of animal sacrifice.