14:34
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

President Sadyr Japarov takes part in festive Ait prayer in Cholpon-Ata

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the Ait prayer on the occasion of the sacred holiday Kurman Ait in the central mosque of Cholpon-Ata city in Issyk-Kul region.

He performed the festive prayer together with the parishioners of the mosque.

Kurman Ait is one of the sacred holidays in Islam that brings people together and allows them to feel united. It symbolizes devotion to duty, wisdom, tolerance, and a readiness for self-sacrifice in the name of noble ideals. On this day, Muslims are required to carry out the ritual of animal sacrifice.
link: https://24.kg/english/331849/
views: 178
Print
Related
Police step up security measures for Kurman Ait celebrations
Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Kurman Ait on June 6
Monday, June 17, declared day off - Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan
Public transport to be free in Bishkek during Ait namaz on June 16
Ait namaz to be held in mosques, not on Old Square in Bishkek - Muftiyat
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan announces date of Kurman Ait - June 16
Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Kurman Ait on June 17
Kurman Ait: Some streets to be closed for traffic in Bishkek
Kurman Ait: Muftiyat tells about time and place of Ait prayer
Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Kurman Ait on June 28
Popular
Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy
National football team of Kyrgyzstan to play against UAE National football team of Kyrgyzstan to play against UAE
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in Tajikistan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in Tajikistan
7 June, Saturday
14:22
Expo 2025: National Day of Kyrgyzstan held in Osaka Expo 2025: National Day of Kyrgyzstan held in Osaka
14:08
Toru-Aigyr village in Issyk-Kul region to be supplied with drinking water
14:01
Indian business invited to cooperate in trade, industry and healthcare
13:52
Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan registers Muras Bank
13:45
Board of EAEU Customs Services discusses number of issues in Issyk-Kul region