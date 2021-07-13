14:38
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 187.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 474,239 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 187,230,005 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,886,515), India (30,874,376), Brazil (19,106,971), France (5,875,987), Russia (5,738,000), Turkey (5,465,094), Great Britain (5,173,972), Italy (4,272,163), Spain (3,971,124), Germany (3,744,285), Argentina (4,662,937) and Columbia (4,530,610).

At least 4,038,806 people died from the virus, including 607,390 people — in the USA, 534,233— in Brazil, 235,058— in Mexico, 408,764— in India, 128,697— in the UK, 127,788— in Italy and 141,335 — in Russia.

At least 142,270 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 516,624 cases — in Kazakhstan, 116,421— in Uzbekistan, 13,868 — in Tajikistan.
