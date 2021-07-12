Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 186.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,241,772 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 186,755,766 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,853,809), India (30,837,222), Brazil (19,089,940), France (5,874,719), Russia (5,713,351), Turkey (5,465,094), Great Britain (5,136,162), Italy (4,271,276), Spain (3,937,192), Germany (3,743,732), Argentina (4,647,948) and Columbia (4,471,622).

At least 4,029,738 people died from the virus, including 607,155 people — in the USA, 533,488— in Brazil, 234,969— in Mexico, 408,040— in India, 128,691— in the UK, 127,775— in Italy and 140,635 — in Russia.

At least 140,978 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 512,685 cases — in Kazakhstan, 115,963— in Uzbekistan, 13,834 — in Tajikistan.