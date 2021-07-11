22:48
USD 84.72
EUR 100.24
RUB 1.14
English

Election results as of 20.30: Four parties get into Osh City Council

According to preliminary data as of 20.30, four parties get into the Osh City Council. The Central Election Commission (CEC) provided such data.

The CEC continues counting of votes.

As of 20.30, four parties, which have overcome the seven percent threshold, get into the City Council in Osh. These are Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan (36.86 percent), Bizdin Kyrgyzstan (33.37 percent), Uluttar Birimdigi (15.91 percent) and Bir Bol (8.35 percent).

The rest of the parties did not win even 5 percent of the votes.

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan and Uluttar Birimdigi overcame the 7 percent threshold in April, but Bir Bol then lacked literally 0.5 percent of the votes. Bizdin Kyrgyzstan is a newcomer to the election race.

In total, 50,079 people participated in the elections in Osh city that is 36.72 percent of the total number of voters.
link: https://24.kg/english/200717/
views: 140
Print
Related
Updated data: Voter turnout in repeat elections reaches 30.5 percent
Election results as of 20.30: Birge-Together wins in Tokmak city
Election results: 27.14 percent of voters cast their votes
Election results as of 20.30: Emgek party wins in Bishkek
Repeat election in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak cities is over
Repeat elections: 36.41 percent of residents cast their votes in Osh city
Repeat elections: Voter turnout reaches 25.22 percent as of 18.00
Electioneerer of one of parties detained in Osh for bribery of voters
Repeat elections: Lowest voter turnout registered in Bishkek as of 16.00
Repeat elections: Voter turnout reaches 17.06 percent as of 14.00
Popular
Rules of entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis to change from July 10 Rules of entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis to change from July 10
Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor
Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes
11 July, Sunday
22:05
Updated data: Voter turnout in repeat elections reaches 30.5 percent Updated data: Voter turnout in repeat elections reaches...
21:16
Election results as of 20.30: Four parties get into Osh City Council
21:07
Election results as of 20.30: Birge-Together wins in Tokmak city
21:01
Election results: 27.14 percent of voters cast their votes
20:50
Election results as of 20.30: Emgek party wins in Bishkek