Repeat elections: 36.41 percent of residents cast their votes in Osh city

At least 55,611 people came to the polling stations in Osh city, or 36.41 percent of the total number of voters in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the Osh Territorial Election Commission Urmat Attokurov said at a briefing.

According to him, 57,819 people have voted as of 18.00 in April.

«This is 38.12 percent of voters, that is, this time it is 2,208 less,» Urmat Attokurov said.

At least 78 polling stations have been opened in Osh city.

The highest voter turnout is registered in the southern capital.

At least 32 political parties participate in the repeat elections of deputies of three City Councils, which in total have nominated 2,216 candidates. They are running for 121 seats.
