Repeat elections: Voter turnout reaches 17.06 percent as of 14.00

The turnout of voters in the repeat elections of deputies of City Councils in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak cities reached 17.06 percent as of 14.00. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reports.

For half a day, 105,362 people came to the polling stations. At the same time, 55,515 people, or 13.01 percent of voters, cast their votes in Bishkek, in Osh — 40,695, or 26.65 percent, and in Tokmak — 9,152, or 24.02 percent.

It should be noted that the turnout in Bishkek remains the lowest.

At least 26 political parties participate in the repeat elections of deputies of three city councils, which in total have nominated 2,204 candidates. They are running for 121 seats.
views: 156
