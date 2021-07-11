15:08
SCNS reveals bribery of voters by Emgek party in Bishkek

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed bribery of voters by Emgek party. Press center of the state committee reported.

During operational-search measures, a representative of Emgek party was caught red-handed while handing out funds to residents of municipal territorial administration 2 of Leninsky district of Bishkek. Following instructions of a candidate from Emgek party, she paid 1,000 soms for each registered voter.

10,000 soms intended for distribution, as well as a list of voters, were confiscated from the woman during a personal search.

At present, the State Committee for National Security continues its investigative and operational activities.
link: https://24.kg/english/200640/
