Repeat elections: Voter turnout reaches 12.47 percent as of 12.00

The total voter turnout at the repeat elections of deputies of City Councils in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak reached 12.47 percent as of 12.00. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reports.

At least 77,026 people came to the polling stations, including in Bishkek — 39,271, or 9.2 percent of the total, in Osh — 30,940 voters, or 20.26 percent, and in Tokmak — 6,815 voters, or 17.89 percent.

At least 26 political parties participate in the repeat elections of deputies of three city councils, which in total have nominated 2,204 candidates. They are running for 121 seats.