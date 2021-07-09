Third wave of COVID-19: 190 more beds deployed in Bishkek

At least 190 more beds were deployed in Bishkek. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, new places have been prepared at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital and in the hostel of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy. «Including 20 intensive care beds were deployed. Other 200 places are ready in the reserve,» he noted.

According to him, there are 2,153 beds in the capital for COVID-19 patients, including 158 — in intensive care units.