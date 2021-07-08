12:13
Kyrgyzstan to create database of analytical products

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov instructed to develop a unified database of analytical products of Kyrgyzstan. It was announced following a meeting with the Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies (NISS) Uran Akhmetov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed measures to improve the efficiency of the Institute in the development and adoption of state development programs, to strengthen the potential of research activities and the interaction of state bodies with the Institute.

Director of NISS Uran Akhmetov informed the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers about the current tasks and plans of the Institute for the near future.

«Analytical studies of NISS can significantly facilitate the work of state bodies in terms of forecasting. It is necessary to develop a unified database of analytical products of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Fund for Analytical Research, which can be used by both state bodies, international communities, and ordinary citizens,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

The head of the Cabinet gave a number of instructions to the relevant departments of the Presidential Executive Office, including adoption of the decree on the National Institute for Strategic Studies of the Kyrgyz Republic.
views: 99
