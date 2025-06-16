Justice Ministry faces failure of legal entity registration database

A system failure has been reported in the legal entity registration database of the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic. Readers informed 24.kg news agency.

According to own sources, the ministry is aware of the issue, but has been unable to fully restore access to the database for four days. As a result, complete and up-to-date information about registered organizations is currently unavailable, causing inconvenience for both businesses and government agencies.

The ministry has not yet issued an official comment. Users and members of the business community express concern over the prolonged disruption and its potential impact on operations.