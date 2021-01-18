15:30
Control over doctors and fight against contraband: Why drug database is needed

Electronic database will prevent doctors from prescribing drugs out of treatment protocol. Ex-director of the Department of Medicines and Medical Products, Gulmira Shakirova, informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, some doctors «rely on the bonuses», but the new system will just not accept additional drugs not included in the treatment protocol. «Besides, the database will assist in the fight against corruption, contraband, falsification, will help with the transparency of the processes, and allow for management of the strategic reserves. The coronavirus pandemic demonstrated a necessity of promptness. As of now, healthcare organizations are not always willing to share their stockpiles with other hospitals,» Gulmira Shakirova said.

She added that the first stage of creation of the electronic database of drugs has been fully finished with the assistance from Turkey. It is integrated with the website of public procurement. Implementation of the second and third stages was interrupted by the pandemic.

«The Turkish side also expressed its readiness to present a mobile app to for the population. Citizens can scan the medicine’s barcode and see its status (who delivered, expiration date, and price). It is what the population is interested in. If the scanning fails, then it is contraband. In that case, one will be able to call the call center and tell where the drug was purchased. After that the inspectors will arrive at the scene, seize the product, and impose a fine. There is a need for total control,» Gulmira Shakirova stressed.

Previously, the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted, that the implementation of the database requires financing and a willful decision. Creation of such a system has been planned in Kyrgyzstan since 2016.
