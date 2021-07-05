19:57
Iskender Matraimov heads group of IPA CIS observers in elections in Moldova

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Iskender Matraimov will head a group of observers from the Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS at the parliamentary elections in Moldova.

Valentina Matvienko, Chairperson of the IPA CIS Council, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, signed a decree appointing him as the coordinator of the group.

Observers from the Interparliamentary Assembly conducted long-term monitoring of the elections. On election day, more than 100 of them will work both in the republic itself and at foreign polling stations in other countries. The IPA team will monitor the elections as part of the CIS observer mission.

Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for July 11. At least 20 political parties, two blocs and one independent candidate will participate in them.
link: https://24.kg/english/199956/
views: 131
