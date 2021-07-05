74-year-old pensioner holds rally near Government House in Bishkek

A 74-year-old pensioner Dosumbai Duishaliev holds a rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

The man lives in Ornok village, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan and is the ex-chairman of the liquidation commission of Yntymak agricultural cooperative. He demands to consider the lost criminal case No. 75-03-19 opened against him upon newly discovered evidence.

The pensioner intends to protest indefinitely. He brought an umbrella and a mattress.

He had already held an indefinite hunger strike near the administrative building in mid-June, but then the protesting senior citizen left the place after the policemen held an explanatory conversation with him.