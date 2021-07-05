13:48
USD 84.78
EUR 100.27
RUB 1.15
English

74-year-old pensioner holds rally near Government House in Bishkek

A 74-year-old pensioner Dosumbai Duishaliev holds a rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

The man lives in Ornok village, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan and is the ex-chairman of the liquidation commission of Yntymak agricultural cooperative. He demands to consider the lost criminal case No. 75-03-19 opened against him upon newly discovered evidence.

The pensioner intends to protest indefinitely. He brought an umbrella and a mattress.

He had already held an indefinite hunger strike near the administrative building in mid-June, but then the protesting senior citizen left the place after the policemen held an explanatory conversation with him.
link: https://24.kg/english/199885/
views: 147
Print
Related
Wife of missing Orhan Inandi holds single-person protest in Bishkek
People with transplanted organs hold rally near Health Ministry in Bishkek
No censorship! Protest against bill of Gulshat Asylbaeva starts in Bishkek
Law on protection from false information: Protest to be held in Bishkek
Participants of October events demand to grant them special status
Supporters of Orhan Inandi continue rallies near Government House in Bishkek
Kumtor case: Supporters of Asylbek Jeenbekov hold rally in Bishkek
Osh market sellers hold rally near City Court in Bishkek
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov's supporters hold rally near SCNS building
Kumtor case: Supporters of Babanov go to Government House
Popular
Third wave of COVID-19: Virus becomes more aggressive Third wave of COVID-19: Virus becomes more aggressive
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan receives new heavy equipment Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan receives new heavy equipment
World Bank appoints new Regional Director for Central Asia World Bank appoints new Regional Director for Central Asia
Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation
5 July, Monday
12:51
Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent...
12:30
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 183.7 million people globally
12:15
74-year-old pensioner holds rally near Government House in Bishkek
12:01
Kyrgyzstani to face trial for illegal migration of compatriots
11:37
Wife of missing Orhan Inandi holds single-person protest in Bishkek