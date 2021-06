The youth football team of Kyrgyzstan took the second place at Development Cup International Tournament. The Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament was held from June 20 to June 24 in Yerevan city (Armenia). The youth team of Kyrgyzstan, made up of players under 16 years old, as well as the national teams of Armenia U-16, Lebanon U-16 and Armenia U-15, participated in the tournament.

The third round ended yesterday, the national team of Kyrgyzstan (U-16) played with Lebanon (U-16). The match ended with a score 4: 2.

As a result, the Armenian U-16 team took the 1st place. Kyrgyzstanis took the second place.