A fire broke out on the territory of airport in Jalal-Abad last night. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

«Dry grass caught fire. One fire brigade was involved in its extinguishing. The fire was brought under control at 3.00 and it was completely extinguished at 3.55. The area of the fire was 3 hectares,» the ministry said.

A check is conducted. Causes of the fire are being found out.