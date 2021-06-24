35 percent of Kyrgyzstanis tortured during interrogations by police

The Coalition Against Torture, together with the research company M-Vector, conducted a survey to find out what Kyrgyzstanis know about torture.

The experts also found out that 35 percent of all victims were tortured during interrogation as a suspect or accused.

Respondents who were questioned within a case as witnesses (28 percent) and victims (17 percent) were also tortured by law enforcement agencies.

At the same time, immediate environment of the respondent was also subjected to torture with the aim of influencing him or her. Thus, about 10 percent of the respondents reported that their closest circle was tortured by law enforcement agencies in order to influence them.

Most of the interviewed victims of torture by law enforcement agencies noted that they were tortured once or twice, while 12 percent of the victims were tortured often or repeatedly.

At least 22 percent of the respondents report cases of torture against their close circle, relatives, friends and acquaintances.

Only 38 percent of the detainees had their rights explained. The least frequently declared during detention was the right to remain silent (44 percent of those who have been ever detained).