11:32
USD 84.65
EUR 101.01
RUB 1.16
English

35 percent of Kyrgyzstanis tortured during interrogations by police

The Coalition Against Torture, together with the research company M-Vector, conducted a survey to find out what Kyrgyzstanis know about torture.

The experts also found out that 35 percent of all victims were tortured during interrogation as a suspect or accused.

Respondents who were questioned within a case as witnesses (28 percent) and victims (17 percent) were also tortured by law enforcement agencies.

At the same time, immediate environment of the respondent was also subjected to torture with the aim of influencing him or her. Thus, about 10 percent of the respondents reported that their closest circle was tortured by law enforcement agencies in order to influence them.

Most of the interviewed victims of torture by law enforcement agencies noted that they were tortured once or twice, while 12 percent of the victims were tortured often or repeatedly.

At least 22 percent of the respondents report cases of torture against their close circle, relatives, friends and acquaintances.

Only 38 percent of the detainees had their rights explained. The least frequently declared during detention was the right to remain silent (44 percent of those who have been ever detained).
link: https://24.kg/english/198707/
views: 135
Print
Related
Torture in Kyrgyzstan: 10 percent of citizens faced abuse
Human rights defenders regularly receive reports of torture by police
15 people complain about torture to Ombudsman Institute in 2021
Melis Aspekov complains of torture in SCNS remand prison
Domestic violence: Acquittal of foreigner appealed
Foreigner accused of torturing his wife acquitted in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS detains 6 police officers for torturing a person to death
Four police officers accused of torture get suspended sentences
Torture of woman in Suzak: Man sentenced to probation supervision
Experts study fact of torture by policemen in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Manas airport steps up security measures Manas airport steps up security measures
Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized
Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget
Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek
24 June, Thursday
11:23
Kumtor case: Daniyar Narymbaev remanded in custody Kumtor case: Daniyar Narymbaev remanded in custody
10:59
Deputy PM of Kazakhstan refutes information about supply of QazVac to Kyrgyzstan
10:38
Prices for fruits and vegetables grow by 16.4 percent in June
10:26
Deputy Nikitenko calls on country's authorities to unveil anti-crisis measures
09:58
35 percent of Kyrgyzstanis tortured during interrogations by police
23 June, Wednesday
19:01
Chairman of National Bank about non-standard solutions and large profit
17:40
Prosecutor General's Office to become key body for protection of business