Amendments to NGOs law - additional burden and restriction of freedom

Amendments to the law on NGOs are an additional burden and restriction of freedoms. A lawyer Tattibubu Ergeshbaeva said at a press conference in Bishkek.

«Non-profit and non-governmental organizations are already accountable to the Tax Service, the Social Fund and the Statistical Committee. The adoption of the amendments, according to which the Ministry of Justice will also carry out additional inspections of NGOs, is excessive. This is an additional burden and restriction that will not lead to anything good,» she said.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted amendments to the law on NGOs on June 17, which oblige non-profit organizations to report on their sources of funding. Human rights activists called it discriminatory and asked Sadyr Japarov to veto the law.
