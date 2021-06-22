16:41
Third wave of COVID-19: Repeat elections could be postponed

Repeat elections in three cities — Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak could be postponed. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) explained to 24.kg news agency why.

According to the Central Election Commission, the epidemiological situation with coronavirus remains tense. The number of cases is growing and experts predict a peak in the first ten days of July. «If this trend continues, we will recommend postponing the campaigning for at least a month,» CEC member Tynchtyk Shainazarov said.

He added that it is better for local authorities to focus on preserving the health of the population than on organizing elections and directing all efforts to this process.

At least 18 parties run for seats in the Bishkek City Council:

  • Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan;
  • Emgek;
  • Turan;
  • Kelechek-Future;
  • Reforma;
  • Onuguu-Progress;
  • Bizdin Kyrgyzstan;
  • Bizdin El;
  • Capital;
  • Zamandash;
  • Yntymak;
  • Social and Political Party Strength in Unity;
  • Zhany-Mezgil;
  • Social Democrats;
  • Ishenim;
  • Uluu-Zhurt;
  • Green Party of Kyrgyzstan;
  • Aikol Kyrgyzstan.

Osh Territorial Election Commission has registered 9 parties:

  • Yntymak;
  • Uluu Zhurt;
  • Bir Bol;
  • Bizdin Kyrgyzstan;
  • Butun Kyrgyzstan;
  • Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan;
  • Uluttar Birimdigi;
  • Kelechek-Future;
  • Nur.

Tokmak Territorial Election Commission approved the lists of six parties:

  • El Birimdigi;
  • Birge-Together;
  • Emgek;
  • Patriot Yntymagy;
  • Asyl Muras Zhashtary;
  • Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan.

In total, 33 political parties intend to take part in the repeat elections.

Campaigning began on June 21. It will end on July 10 at 8.00.
