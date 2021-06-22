15:09
Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to get helicopters from Russia

Russia and Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement for $ 20 million for the purchase and supply of special equipment for the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic. The Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

«Under the agreement, it is planned to purchase more than 100 units of firefighting equipment, two helicopters and other machinery. The funds are grants,» the minister said.

According to Boobek Azhikeev, six mobile hospitals and about 100 units of firefighting equipment were expected to be delivered from China by the end of this year. However, the process was delayed due to COVID-19. It is planned that the equipment will be delivered to the republic by the end of 2022.

He also noted that a tender for the purchase of 60 units of firefighting equipment is planned to be held in early July.
