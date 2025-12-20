13:43
Kyrgyzstan’s MES budget increases sixfold over five years

Since 2020, the budget of Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has increased more than sixfold, the ministry’s press service reported.

It was noted that over this period, the ministry’s economic entities generated a profit of 240.8 million soms, whereas five years ago they were operating at a loss of 3.9 million soms.

The MES has also received 652 units of vehicles and specialized equipment with a total value of nearly 7 billion soms, including 102 units delivered in 2025.

For the first time in the past three decades, three helicopters have been acquired, the ministry recalled. The aviation service has operated more than 730 flights and conducted 15 rescue operations, during which nine people were saved. Helicopter modernization is underway, new hangars have been built, and the airfield in the village of Baytik is being reconstructed.

The entire personnel have been fully provided with uniforms and necessary equipment, and strategic reserves have been formed to respond to natural and man-made threats.
