7,609 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 801 - in serious condition

At least 7,609 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

At least 5,173 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —2,436, including 93 people are in an extremely serious condition, 708— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 1,610 people (66 percent) — is assessed as moderate, 25 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 522 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 232 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city —119, in Chui region — 34, in Osh region — 74, in Talas region — 3, in Naryn region — 7, in Issyk-Kul region —12, in Jalal-Abad region — 22, in Batken region — 19.

In total, 105,932 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
