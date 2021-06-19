Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening

Bishkek City Hall is preparing day hospitals for opening. Vice Mayor of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, they can be opened, if the epidemiological situation worsens. «The decision should be made by the republican headquarters and the Ministry of Health. But we must be ready to open them, if necessary,» she said.

It is planned that two hospitals can be opened in each district at the premises of educational institutions. «Four are already ready, four more are being prepared,» she said.

At least 870 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were registered for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Such a number of cases was registered during the first wave — in July last year.