16:36
USD 84.57
EUR 100.74
RUB 1.17
English

Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening

Bishkek City Hall is preparing day hospitals for opening. Vice Mayor of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, they can be opened, if the epidemiological situation worsens. «The decision should be made by the republican headquarters and the Ministry of Health. But we must be ready to open them, if necessary,» she said.

It is planned that two hospitals can be opened in each district at the premises of educational institutions. «Four are already ready, four more are being prepared,» she said.

At least 870 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were registered for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Such a number of cases was registered during the first wave — in July last year.
link: https://24.kg/english/198257/
views: 155
Print
Related
Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek
EAEU citizens to enter Russia with Travel without COVID app from July 1
34 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
6,608 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 765 - in serious condition
870 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 114,300 in total
Sanitary control tightened in public transport in Bishkek
24.kg news agency awarded for COVID-19 pandemic coverage
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 177.3 million people globally
20 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Bishkek COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Bishkek
COVID-19: Shopping centers in Bishkek ready to assist in vaccination COVID-19: Shopping centers in Bishkek ready to assist in vaccination
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Turkey asked to extradite director of Sapat Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Turkey asked to extradite director of Sapat
19 June, Saturday
15:35
Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in...
15:30
Kumtor case: Taiyrbek Sarpashev placed in remand prison of SCNS
15:23
Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening
15:14
Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus
15:01
Patching starts on Bishkek - Osh road