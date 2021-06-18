16:10
USD 84.64
EUR 101.15
RUB 1.17
English

President Japarov gets acquainted with work of Torugart checkpoint

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the work of Torugart checkpoint within the framework of his working trip to Naryn region. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of state was shown the procedure of passage of goods, including the work of a radiation portal monitoring, an automated inspection and check complex, which enables full scanning of passing goods in order to eliminate the risks of unaccounted goods. All data on the passing cargo and vehicle are stored in the customs database for 10 years.

The movement of goods is now carried out in accordance with a unified algorithm for the movement of goods, including application of the necessary disinfection measures in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Modernization of the checkpoint continues as part of Kyrgyzstan’s membership in the EAEU, in accordance with which additional hardware and software systems for customs control will be installed, as well as the final arrangement of the facility. Completion of all work is scheduled for the end of 2022.

The President stressed that the improved infrastructure of the checkpoint must fully comply with the EAEU standards and create the most favorable conditions for vehicles crossing the border.

Sadyr Japarov instructed to take all the necessary measures to develop the infrastructure of Torugart checkpoint and ensure the smooth operation of automated customs systems in order to eliminate the risk of unauthorized and unaccounted import of goods.

The State Customs Service has been instructed to work out the possibility of joint operation of the existing infrastructure of Torugart checkpoint with local authorities.
link: https://24.kg/english/198172/
views: 86
Print
Related
80 trucks stand in line at Ak-Tilek checkpoint in Kyrgyzstan
PM discusses work of Torugart, Irkeshtam checkpoint with Ambassador of China
Ak-Zhol checkpoint opened after modernization for 305 million soms
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed
Karkyra checkpoint to start working on April 1
Karkyra checkpoint on border with Kazakhstan to resume work on April 1
About 100 heavy trucks stand in line at Kazakhstan’s border
Two more checkpoints on border with Kazakhstan resume work
Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed
Torugart checkpoint in Kyrgyzstan closed until December 11
Popular
Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan
Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20 Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city
Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations
18 June, Friday
15:35
President Japarov gets acquainted with work of Torugart checkpoint President Japarov gets acquainted with work of Torugart...
15:12
Supporters of Almambet Saliev hold rally near court building in Bishkek
14:57
Media experts demand to revoke law on manipulation of information
14:30
Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 3rd place at CAFA U-20
14:11
Free heart surgeries performed for children from affected families in Batken