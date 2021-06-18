Deputy Speaker tells about employment of women in Kyrgyzstan

Tashkent hosts the International Business Forum «Expanding Economic Empowerment of Women for Sustainable Development in Central Asia and Afghanistan.» Press service of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Uzbekistan reports.

During the event, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Aida Kasymalieva noted that the number of women reached 3.3 million, or 50.4 percent of the total population in the Kyrgyz Republic at the beginning of 2021. The employment of women by type of economic activity is 38.4 percent.

«Most of them work in the sectors of social entrepreneurship, light industry, beauty industry, trade, tourism, services, catering and other areas that provide services to society. Working as hired workers, women tend to be most often represented at the lower and middle levels of companies and organizations. But at the same time, there are women who are mastering new, so-called non-traditional spheres, for example IT technologies,» Aida Kasymalieva said.

She added that, unfortunately, there are a lot of barriers that women entrepreneurs face.

«At least 64 percent of women live in villages in Kyrgyzstan. It is difficult for them to find work without education, in most cases they have to stay at home or leave with their families to work in other countries, although there are many business opportunities in the villages themselves. They do not become independent because of the stereotypes that women should only take care of children and the home. In addition, the business community does not always hear the voice of women. There are few women in leadership positions in business associations, so the specific needs of women in business are not taken into account,» Aida Kasymalieva said.