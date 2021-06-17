17:12
Cabinet of Ministers to compensate damage to farmers due to lack of water

It is planned to compensate the damage caused to farmers by the lack of irrigation water during the season. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov announced at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources and Regional Development of the Parliament.

According to him, the Cabinet will calculate the damage that farmers will incur.

«These are tax, loans and other fees. We will consider the issue of assistance to farmers in all directions. Despite the budget deficit, we will try to compensate for the damage,» Ulukbek Maripov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/198028/
views: 124
