Kyrgyzstan plans to extend ban on export of agricultural products due to drought

Kyrgyzstan plans to extend the ban on the export of agricultural products due to drought. The Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development submitted a corresponding draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers for public discussion.

As background statement says, the temporary ban on the export of certain types of agricultural products outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union was imposed for six months from January 8.

According to the document, export of wheat, barley, corn, rice, feed, wheat flour, vegetable oil, granulated sugar and chicken eggs is prohibited.

The Ministry of Agriculture noted that the decision was made due to the massive export of farm animals outside the country after Kazakhstan introduced restrictions on the export of livestock and the launch of a program for development of animal husbandry in Uzbekistan. At the same time, imports of farm animals to Kyrgyzstan decreased.

«In addition, according to the results of the spring-autumn field works in 2020, the area of certain agricultural crops in the republic decreased, which led to a reduction in the production of certain types of products and an increase in prices for them,» the ministry noted.

After introduction of the ban, the situation in the domestic food market stabilized slightly, but with the expiration of the decree, mass exports are resumed with renewed vigor.

As a result, a decrease in agricultural products and an increase in food prices are forecasted in the domestic food market.

«In addition, winter with little snow and late spring disrupted certain technological processes of spring field work in 2021 and, according to preliminary data, a dry summer is expected, which will negatively affect agricultural production. There is also a threat of the second and third waves of the coronavirus pandemic, and the complex of the aforementioned consequences can lead to a threat to the country’s food security,» the ministry said.