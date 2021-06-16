13:42
USD 84.55
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.18
English

Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

Seven patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Two cases were registered in Bishkek, two — in Jalal-Abad region, one — in Osh city, one — in Osh region and one more — in Chui region.

In total, 1,912 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/197843/
views: 94
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 176.6 million people globally
5,465 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 684 - in serious condition
49 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
647 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 111,990 in total
High COVID-19 incidence registered in Osh and Bishkek over past week
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 176.2 million people globally
5,132 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 663 - in serious condition
14 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
514 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 111,343 in total
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek
Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region
619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total 619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total
16 June, Wednesday
13:40
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 176.6 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 176.6 milli...
13:06
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: His supporters hold another rally
12:56
5,465 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 684 - in serious condition
12:50
49 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:41
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours