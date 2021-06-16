10:35
USD 84.55
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.18
English

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visits Kumtor mine

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the work of Kumtor mine after imposing of temporary external management on it. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President was told that the mine has been operating smoothly and in a regular mode. Employees of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC met with understanding the imposing of external management, wages are paid to them on time and in full, all payments and taxes to the country’s budget are made according to the plan.

In addition, to provide students with practical knowledge, as well as to provide a pool of employees in this industry, the company launched a summer internship program, as well as a two-year internship program for graduates of the country’s universities.

«The President inspected the gold processing plant. It was noted that for less than a month of temporary external management, Kumtor Gold Company sold 44,000 ounces of gold, resulting in a gross profit of $ 40 million. As employees of the enterprise noted, at the beginning of the development of richer ore, an increase in gold production is expected. Sadyr Japarov also visited the pit, noting the need to comply with the necessary safety requirements during mining operations,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/197792/
views: 146
Print
Related
Fund for development of Naryn region to be formed at expense of Kumtor
Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city
Political scientist Mars Sariev comments on Sadyr Japarov's visit to Turkey
Kumtor case: SCNS interrogates Eduard Kubatov
Construction of military town in Leilek district completely stopped
Sadyr Japarov writes letter to British Prime Minister
Kumtor case: Deputies Elvira Surabaldieva, Natalya Nikitenko interrogated
Constitution, Kumtor, reforms: What Sadyr Japarov tells about in Turkey
Kumtor’s operations are under jurisdiction of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek
Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region
619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total 619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total
16 June, Wednesday
10:25
Businessman Genrikh Balyan detained in Bishkek Businessman Genrikh Balyan detained in Bishkek
10:23
New leadership of National Energy Holding appointed
10:15
Sadyr Japarov instructs to build new Balykchi – Barskoon road
10:02
Fund for development of Naryn region to be formed at expense of Kumtor
09:36
Hot water supply to resume in Bishkek on June 17
15 June, Tuesday
16:06
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov remanded in custody
15:57
Deputy Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed