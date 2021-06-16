President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visits Kumtor mine

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the work of Kumtor mine after imposing of temporary external management on it. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President was told that the mine has been operating smoothly and in a regular mode. Employees of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC met with understanding the imposing of external management, wages are paid to them on time and in full, all payments and taxes to the country’s budget are made according to the plan.

In addition, to provide students with practical knowledge, as well as to provide a pool of employees in this industry, the company launched a summer internship program, as well as a two-year internship program for graduates of the country’s universities.

«The President inspected the gold processing plant. It was noted that for less than a month of temporary external management, Kumtor Gold Company sold 44,000 ounces of gold, resulting in a gross profit of $ 40 million. As employees of the enterprise noted, at the beginning of the development of richer ore, an increase in gold production is expected. Sadyr Japarov also visited the pit, noting the need to comply with the necessary safety requirements during mining operations,» the statement says.