Some 245 schools in Kyrgyzstan are in disrepair

There are 245 schools in disrepair in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the ministry, construction of new buildings of schools began in different districts several years ago, but it was suspended due to lack of funding.

«There are dozens of objects with walls erected but without roofs, as a result of which the walls began to go to ruin because of the rains. Consequently, there is a need to revise the state policy in the field of construction, to determine priorities,» the ministry noted.

The Minister of Education and Science Bolotbek Kupeshev discussed the issue of construction of new buildings of schools and kindergartens with the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the region Sabyrkul Ashimbaev during his visit to Naryn region.