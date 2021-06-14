14:08
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city

Kyrgyzstanis held a rally near the UN building in New York city. A reader told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, they demanded to punish the Canadian company Centerra for harming the ecology of Kyrgyzstan. They are also concerned about the destruction of glaciers. The rally took place tonight, Bishkek time.

Earlier, Kumtor Gold Company CJSC (KGC) expressed concern about initiation of bankruptcy proceedings on its behalf in the United States of America.

In response to the information message published on June 1, 2021 in the media, Kumtor Gold Company CJSC declares that since its creation, the company has been carrying out its activities in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic. This condition is confirmed by the relevant written agreements between Centerra Gold Inc. and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.
