12:37
USD 84.57
EUR 102.88
RUB 1.18
English

U.S. dollar appreciates by 20 tyiyns over weekend in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar began to win back its positions after a drop last week. Over the weekend, it appreciated by 20-30 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the American currency for 84.2-84.3 soms, and sell it for 84.6-84.8 soms.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 84.5671 soms (0.29 percent growth).

At the same time, exchange rate of the Russian ruble grew a little. It is bought for 1.16-1.167 soms, and sold for 1.179-1.185 soms. The official exchange rate is 1.1798 (growth of 1.02 percent).
link: https://24.kg/english/197530/
views: 142
Print
Related
U.S. dollar depreciates by 20 tyiyns for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Depreciation of U.S. dollar starts in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 50 tyiyns for day in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 40 tyiyns for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Appreciation of U.S. dollar starts in Kyrgyzstan
Depreciation of U.S. dollar continues in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 83 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 50 tyiyns over weekend in Kyrgyzstan
Selling rate of U.S. dollar drops to 84 soms
Popular
COVID-19: Algorithms for tourists approved in Kyrgyzstan COVID-19: Algorithms for tourists approved in Kyrgyzstan
Japarov urges Turkish Airlines to turn Manas airport into logistics hub Japarov urges Turkish Airlines to turn Manas airport into logistics hub
Kumtor’s operations are under jurisdiction of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor’s operations are under jurisdiction of Kyrgyzstan
New mayors elected in Kant and Uzgen towns New mayors elected in Kant and Uzgen towns
14 June, Monday
12:21
Lack of irrigation water: 300 farmers hold rally in Bishkek Lack of irrigation water: 300 farmers hold rally in Bis...
12:10
Kyrgyzstan plans to extend ban on export of agricultural products due to drought
11:59
Teenager dies in Voenno-Antonovka orphanage
11:21
$250 taken from foreign climbers for entrance into gorge in Batken region
11:03
U.S. dollar appreciates by 20 tyiyns over weekend in Kyrgyzstan