U.S. dollar appreciates by 20 tyiyns over weekend in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar began to win back its positions after a drop last week. Over the weekend, it appreciated by 20-30 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the American currency for 84.2-84.3 soms, and sell it for 84.6-84.8 soms.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 84.5671 soms (0.29 percent growth).

At the same time, exchange rate of the Russian ruble grew a little. It is bought for 1.16-1.167 soms, and sold for 1.179-1.185 soms. The official exchange rate is 1.1798 (growth of 1.02 percent).