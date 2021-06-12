Russia ready to resume rail transportation of passengers

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Gulnara-Klara Samat held a meeting with the Deputy General Director of Russian Railways JSC Vyacheslav Pavlovsky.

According to the diplomatic mission, the main purpose of the meeting was to discuss the resumption of regular passenger transportation by rail between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation.

As the embassy noted, the meeting was held ​​due to the high demand of citizens and some stabilization of the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan.

«Russian Railways OJSC expressed interest in the speediest launch of passenger transportation by rail,» the diplomatic mission said.

However, decisions will be made by the operational headquarters of the Russian Federation, taking into account the information of Rospotrebnadzor. The Russian side stressed the need for more active work between the sanitary and epidemiological services of the two countries and the importance of increasing the number of PCR tests for coronavirus infection conducted in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Russian side made a request to provide operational assistance in the search and selection of specialists in the construction industry among the Kyrgyzstanis for further their involvement in work on large infrastructure road projects through the Russian Railways OJSC.

Before closure of the borders in connection with the announcement of the pandemic (March 17, 2020), passenger trains ran between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation on the routes Bishkek — Moscow twice a week, Bishkek — Novosibirsk — once every eight days, Bishkek — Kazan — once a week. Passenger transportation by rail has not been conducted for more than a year.