Russia ready to help Kyrgyzstan restore social facilities in Batken region

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Dzhunushaliev received the Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic Nikolai Udovichenko.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, special attention was paid to the issues of restoration and development of border villages affected by the events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in Batken region on April 28-30, 2021, including the provision of assistance by the Russian side in carrying out construction and restoration work at social facilities.

Nikolai Udovichenko noted that the Russian Federation, as a strategic partner, is ready to provide support to the Kyrgyz side. «The list of social facilities that need to be built in Batken region has been sent for consideration to the relevant authorities of Russia. I hope that the decision on this issue will be positive,» he said.

The parties also discussed the supply of the next batch and organization of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the republic. However, the press service does not specify the delivery dates.