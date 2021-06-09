Rescuers from Kyrgyzstan and France to conduct joint exercises

Rescuers from Kyrgyzstan and France will conduct joint exercises. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The corresponding decision was made during a meeting of the State Secretary of the ministry Azamat Mambetov with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to the Kyrgyz Republic Francois Delaus.

The issue of holding joint events from September to December was discussed. The Emergencies Ministry is ready to conduct orientation training on joining an international advisory group on search and rescue. The issue of exchange of experience in Bishkek between specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and experts of the General Directorate for Civil Protection and Elimination of Emergencies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of France on the topic «Search for the causes of fires» was also discussed.