10:17
USD 84.63
EUR 103.05
RUB 1.16
English

Ulanbek Kalmanbetov appointed head of State Architecture, Construction Agency

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree according to which, in obedience to article 4 of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, adopted by referendum on April 11, 2021, Ulanbek Kalmanbetov was appointed a Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utilities under the Cabinet of Ministers. Presidential press service reported.

Ulanbek Kalmanbetov is 39 years old. He is native of Naryn region. He graduated from the Kyrgyz State University of Construction, Transport and Architecture named after Nasridin Isanov with a degree in architecture of residential and public buildings.
link: https://24.kg/english/196940/
views: 102
Print
Related
Imamnazar Burkanov elected mayor of Batken
New mayor elected in Jalal-Abad city
Chairman of State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Tazabek Ikramov becomes Chairman of International Affairs, Defense Committee
Albert Kolopov elected Deputy Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan
Former lawyer of Sadyr Japarov becomes judge of Supreme Court
Representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN, other international organizations replaced
Deputy Minister of Justice of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Akylbek Japarov appointed Economy and Finance Minister
Former MP becomes head of State Intellectual Property Agency
Popular
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved
Meeting of Kyrgyzstan - European Union Cooperation Council takes place Meeting of Kyrgyzstan - European Union Cooperation Council takes place
Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov
9 June, Wednesday
10:13
Lawyer posts recordings from Orhan Inandi's car before his disappearance Lawyer posts recordings from Orhan Inandi's car before...
09:47
Three people injured in Bishkek due to strong wind
09:38
Ulanbek Kalmanbetov appointed head of State Architecture, Construction Agency
09:31
Solar eclipse can be observed in Kyrgyzstan on June 10
09:23
Turkish Embassy denies holding of Orhan Inandi in diplomatic mission building
8 June, Tuesday
18:02
Increase in incidence of intestinal infections registered in Bishkek
17:38
Tax Service could resume scheduled inspections of business from July 1
16:55
Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan presents independent ranking of universities