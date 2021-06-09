Ulanbek Kalmanbetov appointed head of State Architecture, Construction Agency

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree according to which, in obedience to article 4 of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, adopted by referendum on April 11, 2021, Ulanbek Kalmanbetov was appointed a Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utilities under the Cabinet of Ministers. Presidential press service reported.

Ulanbek Kalmanbetov is 39 years old. He is native of Naryn region. He graduated from the Kyrgyz State University of Construction, Transport and Architecture named after Nasridin Isanov with a degree in architecture of residential and public buildings.