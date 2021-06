Imamnazar Burkanov became the mayor of Batken city. The City Hall of Batken reported.

Imamnazar Burkanov was unanimously elected mayor of the city. He was the only candidate for the post of mayor and won 31 votes of deputies of the City Council.

Imamnazar Burkanov is 56 years old. It is known that he is the brother of former adviser to Sadyr Japarov, ex-deputy of Parliament Arzybek Burkanov.