20:38
Energy system of Kyrgyzstan threatened with collapse

«If we do not take decisive steps to stabilize the situation, the energy system of Kyrgyzstan could face a collapse right up to the shutdown of Toktogul HPP,» Bakyt Sydykov, head of the National Energy Holding, stated during a roundtable discussion today.

According to him, the situation in the energy sector is assessed as critical to date. It is associated with a low water volume in Toktogul reservoir, high growth rates of internal consumption, load on substations, and a large share of equipment in unsatisfactory condition.

«We can get a protracted social and economic crisis. The policy of economic regulation of the industry undertaken in recent years has only exacerbated the situation. The water-energy sphere is in a critical state. The Toktogul HPP is being operated in an extreme mode,» Bakyt Sydykov told.
link: https://24.kg/english/196700/
views: 269
