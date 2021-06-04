Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan: Helicopter made emergency landing

Mi-8 MT helicopter of the Air Defense Forces made an emergency landing in Nookat district of Osh region. Press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Related news Helicopter crash: One person has severe injuries

There were about ten people on board, no casualties were reported. According to preliminary data, three people received minor injuries, they are being provided with the necessary assistance. More information will be provided later.

Own sources informed 24.kg news agency that the military helicopter burned down completely.

«One of the injured is a military pilot. He received burns and injuries. It is known that officers of the State Committee for National Security were on board. According to some reports, some of them were also injured,» the sources said.

It was reported earlier that a helicopter of the Air Defense Forces crashed in Alai district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan.